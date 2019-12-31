NY to end below-minimum wage for tipped employees

More than 70,000 tipped workers in New York will no longer receive below-minimum wages by the end of 2020.

The order announced Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to a vast array of workers, including hairdressers, nail salon employees, valet parking attendants, tow truck drivers and tour guides-- but not restaurant workers, many of whom did not want the change.

Currently, New York employers in certain industries can pay tipped employees below the state minimum wage.

But employers can only do so if employees earn enough tips on average to make up the difference.

