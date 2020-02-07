NY to restrict, disclose toxic chemicals in kids' products

New York will require manufacturers to disclose the use of potentially dangerous chemicals in children's products under a new law effective March 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law Friday.

Currently, New York prohibits the use of dangerous chemicals on an individual basis.

But child safety advocates for years have pushed for more comprehensive regulations over concerns that children can be more sensitive to small amounts of chemicals.

