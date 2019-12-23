NY to stop fingerprinting all who seek public assistance

New York is set to stop requiring fingerprints from individuals applying for public assistance.

The Albany Times-Union reports that the state will stop using fingerprinting technology for applicants to Family and Safety Net Assistance starting Jan. 15.

Since 2012, the state has stopped using fingerprints for programs such as Medicaid and the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program.

Critics say fingerprinting deters people from applying for state aid.

