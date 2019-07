A St. Lawrence County, New York, toddler has died after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. in the town of Lisbon. Police say Darren Hitsman, 35, was driving north on Bull Run Road when Elliot England wandered into the road and was hit. Emergency responders tried to save the 20-month-old but he died from his injuries.

An investigation into the accident continues and police say no charges have been filed against the driver.