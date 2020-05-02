NY waives some costs related to mental health visits for essential workers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said Friday drug- and alcohol use and domestic violence are on the rise, and said the COVID-19 crisis can cause more anxiety, depression, insomnia, and loneliness in New Yorkers.

Cuomo added that the state is particularly concerned about the mental well-being of those working on the front lines to fight the disease.

The governor said he will direct all health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for mental health services for essential workers.

"They are working extended hours, they are seeing a large number of people die, they are working in very frightening situations, they are worried about their own health, worried if they get infected they then have to go home and worry if they are infected are they bringing their infection home. So this is a terribly stressful, difficult time especially for the front-line workers," Cuomo said of the workers.

The state has phone lines for New Yorkers to call if they are in need:

NY Emotional Support: 1-844-863-9314 and headspace.com/ny

NY Domestic Violence 1-844-997-2121

NY FRONTLINE WORKERS CRISIS TEXT LINE:

text "NYFRONTLINE" to 741-741