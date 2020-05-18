NY widens testing eligibility as social distancing hits snag

New York City residents who flouted social distancing restrictions for a night on the town got the mayor’s wrath Sunday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold his daily media briefing at 11:30 a.m. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream above, click here for a direct link.

The city’s embattled health commissioner is staying on the job. And Gov. Andrew Cuomo acted like a model patient, getting swabbed for coronavirus on live TV as he announced all people experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for testing.

Meanwhile, two more state regions - Western New York and the Capital District - have met criteria to move into the first phase of reopening but still need to hire several hundred more people for contact tracing programs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)