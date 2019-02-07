NY woman crashes head-on into trooper's cruiser

A Saranac woman could face fines after colliding head-on with a New York State Trooper Wednesday night.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Route 3 in Saranac. Police say Melonie Scheunemann, 55, was headed west when she lost control of her pickup and hit the cruiser coming the other way.

Scheunemann was hospitalized with a fractured sternum and a fractured right femur. New York State Trooper Brandon Passno suffered injuries to his hand.

Police say a ticket for the crash is pending.