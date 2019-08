Police say an Ogdensburg woman rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday morning in Moira.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on State Route 11. Police say Margret Troiano, 23 was headed east and crashed her Rav 4 in to the back of the buggy driven by Enos Swertcentruber, 23, of Moira. Neither Swertcentruber or his horse were injured.

Troiano told police she was blinded by the glare of the sun. She was not given a ticket.