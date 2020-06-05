WATCH LIVE: NYC calmer as Buffalo police draw ire for protester injury

A police commissioner has suspended two officers following video that shows a Buffalo officer appearing to shove a man who walked up to police.

Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square on Thursday night.

A video of a Buffalo police officer appearing to shove an elderly man who falls and cracks his head while police cleared out protesters in a city square drew widespread condemnation. Buffalo's mayor says the police commissioner suspended two officers without pay late Thursday. The mayor says the 75-year-old man was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile in New York City, the latest night of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police was markedly calmer, although several videos posted to Twitter showed police aggressively confronting peaceful protesters.

