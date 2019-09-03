NYC health officials say measles outbreak has ended

Health officials in New York City say a measles outbreak concentrated in Brooklyn is over.

City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said in a statement early Tuesday that an emergency declared earlier this year has been lifted. During the outbreak, the city had ordered residents in largely Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods to get vaccinated or else face possible fines.

Barbot warned that there's still a threat of infection and urged New Yorkers to get their children immunized before the new school year.

Health officials say the emergency order was lifted because two incubation periods since the last reported cases have passed without any new infections.

The officials say there had been more than 650 cases of measles reported since October 2018.

