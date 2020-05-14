NYC mayor backs $3T House virus bill

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the $3 trillion coronavirus aid package proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is exactly what New York and other states and cities need to revive their economies.

The Democratic mayor said Thursday on CNN that New York needs a massive infusion of federal support to recover from the pandemic. The coronavirus aid package proposed Tuesday by Pelosi includes $1 trillion for states and cities as well as “hazard pay” for essential workers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that the Republican-controlled Senate will wait until after Memorial Day to consider options.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

