NYC mayor says he spoke with Trump about need for virus aid

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state surged to more than 20,000, with more than half the cases in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he spoke with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about the city's urgent need for medical supplies to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

De Blasio said Monday on CNN that he wants to see “material support” from the federal government.

The Democratic mayor has for some days been calling on on the federal government to help provide ventilators to treat patients infected with the virus.

