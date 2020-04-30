NYC subway halting overnight service for virus cleaning

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York City is shutting down its subway system each day from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to increase cleaning of trains and stations during the coronavirus crisis.

Subway trains, which had been disinfected at least once every 72 hours, will now be cleaned once every 24 hours.

Cuomo said Thursday that buses, vans and other alternative transportation will be provided at no charge to essential workers while the subway is closed.

Meanwhile, a Navy hospital ship is leaving New York City a month after it was sent to relieve stress on hospitals at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The USNS Comfort treated just 182 people as a surge in cases in the hard-hit city fell short of the worst-case projections.

