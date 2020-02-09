NYSP: North Country man threatens local TV news station

A New York man is arrested again, this time for threatening a local television news station.

New York State Police arrested Dominic Rainey, 30 of Keeseville, N.Y. on Sunday. They say on Saturday, Rainey sent threatening e-mails to the NBC News affiliate in our region, WPTZ.

In September 2019, Rainey was arrested for allegedly making a threat that targeted the town of Saranac.

For this most recent incident, he was arraigned in Plattsburgh Court on one count of making a terroristic threat and released.