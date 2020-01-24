NY's North Country officials to discuss new bail reform

There will be a meeting in New York's North Country on Friday over a controversial change to the bail reform system in New York.

New rules require the prosecution to hand over files to the defense 15 days after an arrest.

Defense lawyers say this is long overdue and will help them decide how to act in the courtroom.

Opponents say this puts an unfair burden on public safety.

During Friday's meeting, Assemblyman Billy Jones will be joined by Clinton and Franklin County law enforcement along with district attorneys to talk about the changes.