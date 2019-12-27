Naked fireman, binky-binging bulldog: New England's odd 2019

New England prides itself on being a quirky region, and 2019 didn't disappoint.

In Maine, a gigantic spinning ice disk drew hundreds of curious onlookers for days. In Rhode Island, a naked firefighter walked into a convenience store - and no, that's not the start of a joke.

Police in Massachusetts and Vermont both responded to reports of intruders who entered homes only to vacuum and scrub them clean.

In New Hampshire, a man was reunited with his wedding ring after losing it on a snowy mountaintop, and in Connecticut, a large boa constrictor put the squeeze on a car.

