Naked man charged with assaulting moviegoers, police

A naked man arrested by police faces assault charges after interrupting moviegoers in Waitsfield and attacking police.

Police say they responded to the Big Picture Theater a little after 8 p.m. Thursday after callers say the man, later identified as Charles Root, 40, was acting erratically and had assaulted numerous people.

When troopers arrived, they say Root was naked and that he jumped on top of their cruiser and tried to kick out the windshield. After being taken into custody they say he spit in a trooper's face. There were no reported serious injuries.

The Weybridge man is due in court Friday on assault-related charges.