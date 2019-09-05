Nathan Carman speaks out after trial in Rhode Island

"I almost feel I have a responsibility to my mom to make sure that the case comes out," accused murder Nathan Carman said.

Nathan Carman-File photo

Nathan Carman spoke out for the first time Wednesday.

He's the Vermont man accused of killing his grandfather for the inheritance, and for being involved in his mother's death at sea.

On Wednesday, closing arguments were held in the civil trial involving his $85,000 boat insurance claim.

The boat called sank off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016.

Carman was found floating in the water and rescued about a week later but his mother was never found.

During the trial, the insurance company argued Carman made modifications to the boat which caused it to sink.

Carman's attorney argued the boat was old and there was no way of proving why it sank.

"They have made claims against me that are so tremendous, I don't feel like I can walk away from them," Carman said. "That's why I'm here. I'm not here about the money, and I just wanted to clarify that."

The judge said the decision will be made in the next couple of weeks.