National Bone Marrow Donor Awareness Month

November is National Marrow Donor Awareness Month.

Pixabay / MGN

It's a time to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of physicians who perform transplants and research and those who have donated stem cells and bone marrow in order to save other's lives.

The Rutland Regional Medical Center is the only medical facility in Vermont that offers bone marrow registration.

Kerry Ellis from the Rutland Regional Medical Center stopped by our WCAX studio to discuss how easy it is to possible save someone's life.