National Governor’s Association launches Outdoor Recreation Learning Network

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is at the National Governor's Association conference in Salt Lake City.

He joined six other governors launching the Outdoor Recreation Learning Network.

The project aims to promote economic growth, healthy living, and tourism.

"We're also becoming known as some of the best mountain biking in the country," Scott said.

In a press release -- the association says the outdoor recreation industry employs 4.5 million people, and it says the industry has a $730 billion dollar impact.

That same press release did not mention how the program works to stimulate the outdoor recreation network between states.