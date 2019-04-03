National Life employee diagnosed with norovirus

National Life wants employees to wash their hands extra carefully after an employee was sent home with norovirus.

Director of Corporate Communications Ross Sneyd tells us one person who works at the building in Montpelier has tested positive for norovirus.

They went for treatment at the company's on-site health center and were sent home.

That spokesman told us the company's janitorial services have been notified and they're redoubling their cleaning efforts.

Norovirus symptoms can include nausea, vomiting and cramps.

Any employees experiencing these symptoms are asked to notify HR and stay home.

They're also asked to pay extra attention when washing their hands to prevent the disease from spreading.