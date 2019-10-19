Emergency response vehicles will be on I-89 today for National Move Over Day.

Not moving over for an emergency vehicle can be costly, both in the wallet and when it comes to people's lives.

From 9 AM to noon, state police, a fire vehicle and towing company will be staged at Exit 12, at the Northbound and Southbound rest areas on I-89. It's being done to bring awareness to the importance of slowing down and shifting lanes safely when police and other emergency vehicles are on the side of the road. The law also applies for tow trucks with flashing lights.

There are other events taking place in Springfield and St. Johnsbury.

