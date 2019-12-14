Today is National "Wreaths Across America Day." It's a day to Remember and Honor the Nation's fallen servicemen and women.

There will be wreath laying ceremonies in over 1,600 locations throughout the country, at sea and abroad. In Vermont, there will be a ceremony at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington at noon.

Last year, over 400 people joined in the ceremony and laid a wreath on the grave of a fallen solider, sailor, airman or marine.

The Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol will join others at Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester and at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center.

