July 21, is National Ice Cream Day. The month of July is also National Ice Cream Month. The two date back to 1984, when President Ronald Reagan signed a resolution into law. At the time, the resolution only mentioned the year 1984, but the celebrations have held up ever since.

At Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream at Fisher Brothers Farm in Shelburne, it's busy all year around, but there's a little more spring in the step when it comes to this time of year.

Becky Castle & Bob Clark say, "In our house, every day is National Ice Cream Day. I think ice cream is such an American thing even though it wasn't developed here, it's so synonymous with summer and I think people just love to eat a great ice cream product like the one we make here."