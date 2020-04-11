National shortage of puzzles amid coronavirus

With the stay at home order keeping families inside, and with limited activities to pass the time a shortage of puzzles has developed across the U.S.

Locally in Vermont, Stave Puzzles in Norwich has reported a record high of requests and orders for their hand-made wooden puzzle sets.

The business told us they have never been busier, but they have not been making any puzzle sets due to the shop being closed.

Stave Puzzles Co-Founder Steve Richardson says they have never been without customers, but he is overjoyed to see his business so busy.

"The good news for us is in a slow time of year -- we have had record sales -- the phone never stops ringing in the shop -- and we take their orders but we can't cut them or ship them until the stay at home order ends," Richardson said.

Stave Puzzles tells us they have a back-log of over five-hundred orders, and at this point, they can't wait to get back in the shop and start making puzzles.