Nationwide art project creating connections through flowers

There's a lot of negativity in the news these days, but there's also a lot of people out there spreading good, including one project that stopped in the Upper Valley this week.

Nalah Cornish is a soft-spoken five-year-old, and she is a really good painter.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: What is your favorite color?

Purple... because it's a beautiful color.

She is one of several artists helping to coat the walls with flowers at the Little Feet Children's Center in Thetford.

A bus, aptly named 'Petunia,' is parked out front. "I'm from a small town and community is really big there. And it is really fun to connect all these little towns across the country," said Tim Gibson with the Ten Thousand Flowers Project.

The bus doubles as Gibson's home on the road and his travelling art studio, which allows him to travel to communities across the country painting the simple, colorful flower petals.

"We do 'kindness rocks' painting here, so our kids are used to painting rocks and spreading kindness around, and this went with our theme of kindness around Little Feet, you know spreading love and positivity," said the center's Christine Tullgren.

Little Feet's owner first met Gibson at a hair salon in Hanover after finding out about the project online. Anyone is allowed to show up and paint. After Hanover, the project moved to Zack's Place in Woodstock, an enrichment center for people with special needs.

Reportr Adam Sullivan: Did you have fun painting them?

Tanner Dow/Zack's Place: I did, and I actually did the purple.

Apparently purple is a popular color. But that's not the only thing that connects these murals. Where Hanover's flowers end, Woodstock's flowers begin. And where Woodstock's end, Thetford's begin. Ten thousand flowers will eventually connect all 50 states. The Pennsylvania-native is raising money for the free murals as he goes.

"It's just making people happy. I've talked to so many people who said they walk by them and it makes them smile, so that's the point of this, just making people happy," Gibson said.

Gibson and the bus are off to Boston next. The project should take about five or six years to complete. But, in the end, he says it will be worth it. Connecting communities through love and kindness one flower at a time.