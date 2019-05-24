Navigating Burlington during Vermont City Marathon

Thousands of runners will pound the pavement in Burlington Sunday in the Vermont City Marathon. They know where they're going but what about the rest of us?

Officials say it will be crowded, but it shouldn't be difficult for people to get around the city Sunday.

An expected 8,000 runners, 1,700 volunteers and countless spectators will be in the Queen City to cheer on family and friends. The marathon is the biggest party of the year here and it can be tough to navigate.

Burlington police say if you're coming downtown to watch the action-- plan ahead.

"Look at a course map. They're readily available online and at news sources. Look where you want to go and look what times roughly runners will be and you might want to get to places earlier than your friends or family are going to be running by because of the traffic and the road closures," Burlington Police Sgt. Wade LaBrecque said.

"Traffic is going to be different Sunday morning. They can expect delays, especially in the vicinity of Pine, in the vicinity of North Avenue and anywhere in the vicinity of Church Street," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said.

And another tip from police: If you are trying to go from the city's New North End to the South End, drive through Colchester instead, around Malletts Bay and at Severance Corners go right onto Route 2 and take that all the way into the city.

Also, the Burlington Bike Path will be closed to everyone except runners.

The good news? LaBrecque says downtown Burlington east of Battery Street is pretty much all cleared out by 10 a.m.

Click here for all the details on the Vermont City Marathon.