Navigating Vermont's hiking trails with new app

There's new tool for hiking in Vermont.

The free mobile app is a partnership between The Green Mountain Club and Avenza Maps. You can download trail maps and keep track of your goals. A major benefit is that you don't need a network connection to use in the backcountry and the GPS can pinpoint your location on the map as you go.

Galen Ettlin spoke the GMC's Matt Krebs about how the app works.

After downloading the app, maps can be bought on the Green Mountain Club's website.