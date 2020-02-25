Nearly 100 expected for Memphremagog swim

Nearly 100 swimmers are expected to brave the icy waters of Lake Memphremagog in northern Vermont for the sixth annual winter swim festival.

The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the lake in Newport. The Caledonian Record reports that participants will swim 25-to-200-meter distances in a two-lane pool cut in the ice. Organizers say 93 swimmers have signed up and are coming from 17 states, two Canadian provinces and Ireland.

The event is hosted by Kingdom Games and The East Side Restaurant & Pub.

