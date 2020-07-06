Nearly 12,000 Vermont businesses share over $1.1B in stimulus funds

According to data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration, nearly 12,000 small businesses in Vermont have shared a total of $1.1 billion in funding from a federal government lending program to help keep small businesses open and workers employed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The recipients ranged from restaurants and lodging establishments to law firms, auto dealerships and newspapers.

The names listed were only of businesses across the country that received $150,000 or more, which is just 20% of the loans.

