Nearly $150K substance use disorder grant to help inmates

New Hampshire is getting a grant of nearly $150,000 to help with programs at correctional and detention facilities for those struggling with substance use disorder.

The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program tries to help states reduce recidivism related to drug-related offenses.

New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced the grant this week.

Sen. Maggie Hassan said she’s glad New Hampshire will receive additional federal funds to help treat those in jail and prison who are struggling with substance use disorders and assist with their re-entry.