Nearly 2,000 trout for Goshen dam to go to 3 other waterways

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says nearly 2,000 trout that were supposed to be stocked at Sugar Hill Reservoir in Goshen will be added to other waterways for fishing.

It says the change in stocking is happening while safety enhancements are made to the reservior, also known as Goshen Dam.

Officials say the reservoir was expected to be stocked with 1,350 yearling and 450 two-year-old brook trout this month. The trout are now going into Lefferts Pond in Chittenden, Smith Pond in Pittsford, Silver Lake in Leicester, and Prentiss Pond in Dorset.

