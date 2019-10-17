Nearly $300K in grants goes to NH, Vt. ecology education

New Hampshire and Vermont ecology education programs are getting a total of nearly $300,000 in grants.

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation announced the grant awards Thursday from its Wellborn Ecology Fund.

The programs provide opportunities for hands-on nature study; increase students' knowledge of local ecosystems; build environmental stewards; and create connections between community members, schools and local organizations.

Grants were made to organizations and schools in the Upper Valley. A $25,000 grant went to the Center for Northern Woodlands Education, of Lyme, New Hampshire, to provide continued support for The Outside Story, a weekly essay series on natural history topics.

The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park of Woodstock, Vermont, received $49,000 for the Wellborn Institute, a yearlong professional development program for teachers to help them learn how to incorporate natural and community resources.

