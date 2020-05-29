Nearly $3M in dental insurance premium relief coming to some Vermonters

A credit is coming for some Vermonters after a large dental insurance company pitches pandemic relief.

Northeast Delta Dental is Vermont's largest provider of dental benefits.

Heads of the insurance company submitted a premium relief plan to the state's Department of Financial Regulation to help out and now we know it was approved.

About 70-thousand Vermonters are getting a credit on their July premium bill, it should equal about a one month premium.

The relief totals nearly $3M.

Governor Phil Scott says he's grateful the company is easing the burden on Vermonters as dental services have been limited.