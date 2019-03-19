Nectar's targeted in liquor board complaint over 2018 shooting

A Burlington bar is under fire for what investigators say it did and did not do to keep patrons safe before a shooting last year.

The complaint involving Nectar's was supposed to come before the Vermont Liquor Control Board last week but it got delayed. The allegations could cost the popular Main Street club its liquor licenses.

It stems from an incident in February 2018 when an innocent bystander was shot outside Nectar's after a fight between two men -- Rashad Nashid and Dennis Martin. Police say Nashid fired his gun into the crowd, hitting and seriously injuring a woman.

But the state liquor commission says that was not the first interaction between these two men, or even the first where a gun was involved. They say that same night the two had gotten in a fight inside Nectar's where a firearm was displayed. The complaint alleges that a Nectar's staff member Jamael Regular took the firearm from Nashid but didn't call police. He later gave it back. That same gun was later used in the shooting outside the bar.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo says they should have been notified sooner. "Bouncers are not police, so if they're confiscating firearms I want to know why. And if there's a public safety dispute or a fight or someone is brandishing it or threatening with it, yeah, they need to call the police," he said.

A lawyer for Nectar's declined to comment, but a 12-page response to the Liquor Control Board, the club requested a delay in the hearings so they can sort through evidence. They say they don't think the law was violated and they point out that there was no further fight on the premises and that the shooting outside happened hours later. They also point out that it is legal for people to carry guns into bars and there are no strict requirements in the law about when police have to be notified about weapons.

Again, the hearing was delayed. The Liquor Department says it's now scheduled for May.