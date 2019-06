A Burlington bar will lose its liquor license for two days and pay a $750 fine after a shooting outside its doors.

Rashad Nashid is accused in the shooting outside Nectar's that seriously hurt a bystander.

State liquor control authorities say bar staffers took the Nashid's gun earlier in the night and then returned it to him. Authorities say the bar should have contacted the police right away instead.

Nashid's federal and state charges are still pending.