Nectar's to resume live concerts this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Nectar's in Burlington will be opening back up this weekend for live concerts.
The bar says there will be concerts Friday through Sunday with a limited capacity.
They say you must buy tickets in advance so they can prepare tables.
People will be given designated seating times and there is a four ticket minimum because of current health department regulations.
We're told the room will be cleared and cleaned between each set.
