Need help with taxes? Call Vermont 211

Filing taxes can be frustrating and confusing, but it doesn't have to be.

By calling Vermont 211 at phone number "211" or texting a zip code to 898211, eligible Vermonters can be set up with free help.

There are three programs 211 partners with: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, AARP and My Free Taxes.

According to the Vermont Department of Taxes, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program "generally offers free tax help to people who generally make $55,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and taxpayers with limited English who need assistance in preparing their tax returns."

The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP program offers tax help to those with low to moderate incomes who are at least 50 years old.

Lastly, My Free Taxes is a self-guided online free tax service for people who make $66,000 or less.

The deadline to file is April 15.

"We started receiving calls around January 3 for people who wanted to get scheduled for taxes, but after April 15, and actually sometimes before April 15, so call now; these slots fill up quite quickly," said MaryEllyn Mendl, the executive director of United Ways of Vermont, which runs Vermont 211.

Mendl says a couple of thousand people have been set up with help in 2019.