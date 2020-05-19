Negative COVID-19 tests at St. Johnsbury prison

All of the staff and inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury have now tested negative for COVID-19.

The 107 staff and 27 inmates were tested on Monday.

The St. Johnsbury prison is the third Vermont facility to have all staff and inmates tested for the virus under the state's COVID-19 mitigation strategy for Vermont's six prisons.

The Vermont Department of Health will test staff and inmates at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland next week.