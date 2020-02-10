Negotiations resume for sale of open land in Vermont capital

There is a new effort underway in Vermont's capital city to develop an open space on the edge of the community.

The Times Argus reports City Manager Bill Fraser’ said he was working with various interested parties on reviving a proposal to develop some of the 100-acre parcel to the east of downtown off Barre Street known as Sabin's Pasture.

Fraser said renewed interest in the parcel followed the recent sale of a nearby 18-acre parcel of land owned by Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Under the original proposal the land would be sold to the city through an intermediary. The plan was to create a new city park.

