Negotiator criticizes proposed NH state employee contract

A negotiator for the New Hampshire State Employees Association says a contract proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu's office is "pathetic" and not worth bringing to his bargaining group.

Jim Nall tells the Concord Monitor the contract proposal included a "very minuscule" increase and a paid family leave plan that was balanced by takebacks.

He declined to go into detail on the offer.

The SEA and three other state unions declared the bargaining process at an impasse last week.

Sununu said last week that the impasse was inspired by political motivations and that the unions have not been acting in good faith. He said there will be still opportunities to negotiate and come to a fair deal.

The next contract is set to begin in July.

