Neighborhood eyesore finally torn down after two years

Colchester residents are waking up to a changed neighborhood.

That's because after nearly two years, a burned down home that was a hazardous waste site after asbestos was found, has finally been torn down.

"Every morning when I have my coffee, it's where I look out the back window and it's an interesting sight to say the least," said neighbor Sean Hamel. "It did put a damper, I think, on the neighborhood because it's not a real reflection of what this neighborhood is about."

It was an eyesore for neighbors, a burned home sitting condemned for years.

The home on Canyon Estates Drive went up in flames in April of last year and was a total loss. Since then, it's been sitting there as a hazardous waste site after asbestos was found.

"Took it for granted after while that it might just be there forever," said Hamel.

A tight-knit neighborhood defined by its family-friendly streets, now plagued by signs warning of cancerous waste.

"When you get involved with an asbestos abatement project like this, it's a lot different than a conventional demolition. There's many more steps, waste disposal is much more expensive," said David Shea of Complete Demolition Service LLC.

So expensive we're told the owners couldn't afford the costs.

The bank took over and according to Colchester building codes, the dangerous structure had to be demolished.

But that wasn't happening.

"Trying to work with the bank was not proving fruitful," said Sarah Hadd, Director of Planning and Zoning.

But Hadd says the town of Colchester has a procedure in place to address situations like this, when all else fails.

Localized building codes give the Zoning and Planning Department power to make the site safe. In this case, that meant tearing it down.

"There really wasn't making the structure safe by boarding it up anymore. This is the last possible option where the town actually had to intervene," said Hadd.

A rare intervention, and one Hadd says most Vermont towns don't take, which is why some places are littered with rotting houses.

These neighbors say, they're just happy Colchester is committed to their safety.

"We're just excited to move forward and see what the future brings for that property and hopefully a new family can move in here and enjoy the neighborhood as much as we have," said Hamel.

The bank technically still owns this property, but since the town took over responsibility, officials say they plan to resell the land in a tax sale.

That money from the sale will serve as reimbursement for the cost to demolish the structure.