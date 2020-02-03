Neighbors: Friday animal seizures not the first at Brandon farm

A Vermont man is accused of neglecting more than 100 animals at his farm. He's due in court Tuesday, charged with animal cruelty. Our Kiernan Brisson spoke with neighbors of the Brandon farm to find out more.

Last Friday, multiple agencies from Rutland County removed 120 animals from William Hegarty's property in Brandon. The Vermont state veterinarian says both domestic and farm animals were taken.

"Different types of fowl, different types of birds; and then, also horses and dogs and cats and goats and pigs," Dr. Kristin Haas said.

Some neighbors say this isn't the first time animals have been seized from the Hegarty family. Bob Lord remembers problems starting years ago.

"Certainly since 2013, the dogs are out all night, all weather, all seasons, barking to beat the band," Lord said.

This led to an investigation that resulted in animals being taken away from the farm back then.

"These animals have been taken away from them once before and how they accrued them again I don't know. Finally, someone has looked into this," Lord said.

Lord says he has sympathy for the situation if it just got away from Hegarty but he believes enough is enough.

"I feel bad for these folks who just weren't able to take care of these animals for whatever reason. But if you can't do it, you shouldn't have them; they depend on you and you have to do right by them. And finally, someone has done right," Lord said.

Hegarty will be arraigned in Rutland District Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of animal cruelty.