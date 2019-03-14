Neighbors share memories of Au Sable Forks murder victim

David Bova, the Au Sable Forks man charged with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend remains behind bars as New York State Police continue their investigation into Wednesday morning's shooting.

Police say Bova had crashed his vehicle into trees. Soon after, Goyette arrived in a pickup truck driven by her mother. Witnesses say Bova walked up to the truck and shot Magen Goyette in the head through the passenger window. She was rushed to the hospital where she died. Bova was captured soon after.

Authorities have still not released any motive in the shooting death of Goyette, who was just 30 years old. Neighbors Thursday shared memories of Goyette during happier times.

"They are a really nice, nice family. They're one of those family's that really encompass a small community," said Jessie Furnia of Au Sable Forks.

The small community is mourning the loss of Magen Goyette, a daughter, sister, and aunt.

"She was with the kids a lot, she loved the kids," Furnia said.

Furnia lives on Silver Lake Road, right next to where Goyette was allegedly shot to death by Bova Wednesday morning. She says she also used to live on Palmer Street, next door to the Goyette family.

"I got to watch them grow up," she said.

She said the Goyettes are a large family that everyone knows in town. She recalls Magen as a spunky little girl who was always smiling.

"She was a very sweet, sweet girl. She always had a smile or a, 'Hey Jessie,'" Furnia said.

Furnia says she is heartbroken over Wednesday's shooting, sending a message to her neighbors and the Goyette family.

"We just send our condolences. We cannot believe something this horrific happened... and we're thinking of you," she said.