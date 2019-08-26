New 3D tech aimed at enhancing, speeding airport security checks

When you go to the airport, you may not have to remove liquids and laptops from your bag anymore in parts of Britain and the U.S. Here's why.

All major airports in the U.K. will soon be required to install new 3D technology meant to speed up security checks.

"It means, for the passenger, no more taking your laptop out, no more taking your phone out, no more having to take liquids and separate all those things," U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explained.

The new scanners work like a CT machine in a hospital, allowing screeners to zoom in and rotate a carry-on bag for a 360-degree view.

More than a dozen major airports in the U.S. are already using the technology, including LAX, New York's JFK and Chicago's O'Hare.

London's Heathrow Airport is the first in the U.K. to test out the equipment.

Passengers were happy to hear about anything that speeds up the check-in process.

The technology isn't just being installed to save travelers' time, airport authorities say it's also a way to improve security.

"We will be able to detect things that we can't currently detect, and we can anticipate some of the threats that might be coming at us from threats such as Isis and Al Qaeda, and we can get ahead of the enemy," said John Holland-Kaye, the CEO of Heathrow.

Aviation experts say the machines create such a clear picture of what's inside a bag, security staff can easily detect explosives.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all major airports in the U.K. to install the new scanners by the end of 2022.