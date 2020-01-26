New Burlington City Councilor candidates vying for votes

Burlington city council candidates, especially those new to the race, are making a final pitch to voters ahead of Town Meeting Day.

Jillian Scannell, Zoraya Hightower and Nate Lantieri are some of the new names voters will see on the March ballot.

Some voters may recognize Scannell. She is currently UVM’s student body president. Scannell believes that gives her an advantage when it comes to solving issues surrounding housing and parking.

“I’m in the unique position to facilitate those productive conversations between the university and the city,” she said. “I think if we can all get in the same room and get on the same page then we can try to solve the crisis together.”

Scannell is running as a democrat. She’s in a three-way race for the Ward 1 seat. She’s up against incumbent councilor Sharon Bushor and newcomer Zoraya Hightower.

Hightower was out of the country on Sunday but that did not stop her campaign team from hitting the streets for her. WCAX News spoke with Hightower’s campaign manager, Tom Proctor, on her behalf.

Proctor says the team is focused on equity in government, renters’ right and green transportation.

“It will make sure the roads aren’t as bad. It will make sure buses don’t destroy the roads as much as they do because they won’t be as heavy,” Proctor said. “It means bus transportation becomes a real option for people because at the moment, if you miss a bus, you’ll have to wait an hour to get somewhere.”

In Ward 5, UVM graduate Nate Lantieri is gearing up for his race against incumbent councilor Chip Mason. Lantieri is running as a progressive and on the promise of making local government more transparent.

“Really making sure that when we have public process, it’s done in a way that is inclusive and that when it’s done, it’s done in such a way that we can tangibly see the way that city input and participation impacts decision-making at the end,” said Lantieri.

The three candidates say they want to bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to the table.