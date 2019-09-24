New Burlington Habitat homes come with solar

Two new affordable homes have been installed on the North side in Burlington, but these two houses are the first of their kind for Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity.

You've seen solar panels, and you've seen solar panels on homes, but what about solar panels on affordable housing?

Habitat for Humanity believes creating houses that supply their own electricity greatly helps families new to home-ownership.

"We're always looking at how can we create more and more affordable home ownership opportunities for families so they can build capital, they can build equity in their home," said David Mullin with the group's Green Mountain chapter.

Two solar homes in Burlington's North End are 80 percent complete. Habitat is looking for volunteers to finish them. "That's how we are able to keep the costs down on these units and make them just that much more affordable," Mullin said.

Affordable solar homes are a first for the Green Mountain chapter, but nothing new to Vermod homes. The company manufactures zero-energy solar homes and has teamed up on the Habitat projects.

"They'll make as much electricity on the roof that they need to run the homes. So, air-conditioning, air-source heat, pump heaters. So, fresh ventilation systems, so this is a great home," said the company's Steve Davis.

Families looking to own one of these homes can apply through Habitat for Humanity. The two homes are expected to be finished by November.