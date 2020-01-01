New Burlington YMCA opens its doors

People in Burlington now have a new place to work out, take classes and stay healthy just in time for the New Year. The new YMCA officially opened its doors Wednesday morning to hundreds of people looking to get a jump on their New Year's resolutions. Our Calvin Cutler gives you a look inside.

The $20 million building is a big upgrade from the old brick YMCA just a block away. Inside, there are new pools, workout equipment and meeting spaces for the community.

After years of fundraising and dealing with a cramped and outdated building on College Street, it was time for an upgrade.

"We were kind of in the dungeon; the workout room was on the ground floor, there weren't very many windows," said Debra Clemmer of Burlington.

Leaders say the new YMCA is built with growth in mind, both of the community and the individual.

It has two pools with a sauna, a full workout room, a basketball court and several studio spaces, classrooms and a walking track around the second floor. The 50,000-square-foot building also expands educational opportunities for kids and adults.

"If you look at the state level to the national level, the number of children 0-5 who are receiving high-quality child care is less than we need," said Kyle Dodson, the president and CEO of the Burlington YMCA.

Whether staffers watch kids when their parents exercise or kids go to a program there so parents can work, the Y says it fills a critical role in the community. The Y is also looking to hold educational seminars so learning in the community never stops.

"Just enrichment things, nutrition, things that we think people are interested in and we could bring people together and talk about and learn," Dodson said.

Y leaders say the upgrade is aimed at inclusivity and providing opportunities for more people in the community. Much of the workout equipment can be used by people with physical disabilities. Additionally, there are three locker rooms. One is nongender specific and has private changing stalls.

"We're not limited in any capacity of what member can utilize what piece of equipment. We can go from a new member with a New Year's resolution to an elite athlete looking to train for whatever their next sport or event is," said Ryan Grey, the assistant wellness director at the Burlington YMCA.

Ultimately, leaders say the new YMCA aims to do more than keep people in shape. They say it's about providing a space where people can come together and be part of something bigger than themselves.

Now that the Y is open, leaders say they've lowered membership fees so more people can join.

Jan. 1 was the Y's first official day but they're also holding a ceremony Jan. 2 to dedicate the building.