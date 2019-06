Vermont's first high-end streetwear shop opened this weekend.

It's on Main Street in Burlington and called Underground Closet. It's lined wall to wall with premier branded t-shirts, hats, shoes, knick knacks and other accessories normally priced in the hundreds of dollars.

Store owner Zach Godin of Essex Junction just graduated from Champlain College with a business degree in management and innovation. Galen Ettlin spoke to Godin about his streetwear hopes and dreams.