New Caledonia County prosecutor sworn in

The new state's attorney for Vermont's Caledonia County is now on the job.

Jessica Zaleski was sworn in Monday at the St. Johnsbury courthouse by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Zaleski succeeds former county prosecutor Lisa Warren who was named a Vermont Superior Court judge.

The 41-year-old Zaleski will complete Warren’s current term, which means she will serve for three more years before needing to seek re-election.

Zaleski was born and raised in North Dakota and attended Vermont Law School.

She served as a local public defender before joining the team of prosecutors in the state’s attorney's office.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)